BOSTON (WHDH) - Kids at Tufts Medical Center got a chance to ring in the New Year a few hours early with the help of the wives and girlfriends of Boston Bruins players Tuesday.

“It’s New Year’s Eve and everyone should get to celebrate,” said Elizabeth Moore.

The party brought toys and games to the kids who are in the hospital over the holiday.

