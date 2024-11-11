LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fierce fight against fires is continuing across Massachusetts, where dry conditions have sparked trouble for crews in many parts of the state.

A brushfire in Lynn had scorched hundreds of acres as of Monday morning, with a stretch of dry weather set to continue.

More than 400 acres in that city were scorched over the weekend, but firefighters said the fire is now under control.

In North Andover, Boxford State Forest was closed by the state until further notice. Fire crews said they plan to be there all week to monitor the fires.

Local officials said at least two homes were damaged by the flames over the weekend. Three people had to be evacuated.

Two firefighters in Mansfield were injured when a large branch fell on them on Friday.

In Bellingham, crews worked over the weekend to contain a growing fire.

Experts are warning people to stay away from these brush fires, saying they can be harmful to your health.

A critical drought has been declared across the state.

