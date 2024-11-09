LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge brush fire is continuing to burn in the Lynn Woods Reservation as fire crews across the region battle outdoor fires that are popping up amid dangerously dry conditions.

For residents who spend a lot of time in the reservation, watching it burn can be difficult.

“The woods can’t catch a break,” one woman said. “They burn and you’re like OK and it happens again and again and there’s no rain. It’s just, you feel so helpless.”

Firefighters in Lynn say the brush fire has spread to hundreds of acres, sending a plume of smoke into the sky that is visible across the greater Boston area, but is under control.

Beneficial rainfall, they say, is the only thing that will stop the burning.

As the state deals with extreme drought, state officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor fires.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

