LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large brush fire is burning in Lynn, amid a “red flag” fire risk warning in the state.

A ring of flames and clouds of smoke were visible in a wooded area Friday evening.

Windy conditions with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, along with very dry ground and brush, have allowed the fire to strengthen and spread.

The red flag warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)