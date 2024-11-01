WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire was burning Friday afternoon near the Wakefield-Saugus line.

SKY7-HD was over the smoky scene at the Breakheart Reservation. A ring of orange fire could be seen on the ground.

The blaze is one of several brush fires that have sparked around the state this week.

In Middleton, more than 175 acres have burned over the past few days. According to fire crews, the blaze is only about 70 percent contained.

“Our focus is going to be the perimeter. I mean, there’s going to be the inward part of the fire. It’s going to burn. It’s going to continue to burn until it runs out of fuel. We did have the DPW come in this morning and assist with widening some of the roads,” Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst said.

A red flag warning is in effect across Massachusetts, meaning there’s an increased risk of a current brush fire spreading or a new one starting. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 7 p.m.

“It’s a really good time to leaf-blow the leaves, flammable materials, out of the way from around your house. And that will keep any ember that could land near your house from igniting your house,” said DCR Program Coordinator Alex Belote.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)