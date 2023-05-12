LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire broke out in Lynn Friday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. on the north side of the Lynn Reservoir, where large flames were also visible.

There was no further information immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

