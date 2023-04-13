MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire prompted lane closures on I-495 in Middleboro Thursday afternoon, state police announced.

State police shared word of the closures around 4:50 p.m. Police said crews were on scene with what they described as a “significant brush fire” in the I-495 median in the area.

All lanes were shut down on I-495 northborough around the fire. On the southbound side, only the breakdown lane was open to traffic.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Weather conditions have been ripe for fires in recent days, prompting warnings from experts.

Crews have been busy across the state, battling fires in several communities.

Speaking earlier this week, officials told 7NEWS they were hoping rain over the weekend would improve conditions.

Some showers are now expected to arrive on Sunday and Monday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)