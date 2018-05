FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Crews are working to put out a brush fire on Route 95 that is causing traffic delays.

Flames sparked in the median near exit 7 around noon Thursday.

Sharon and Mansfield Fire Departments are on scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

