MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The brush fire battle continued Tuesday with a red flag warning in effect for Massachusetts again.

Flames spread overnight at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, not far from I-93.

Dry conditions are leading to an increased risk of the spread of these fires.

