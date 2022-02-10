(CNN) — Residents in the Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay areas of Laguna Beach, California, were placed under an immediate evacuation Thursday order due to a dangerous brush fire, officials said.

The rest of Laguna Beach was put under an evacuation warning. Officials said that “homes are threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” according to information on the city’s website.

The Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions in the area and all schools were closed in North Laguna.

The blaze, dubbed the Emerald Fire, covers 145 acres and is 5% contained, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said at a new conference.

Fennessy, who had said earlier that the fire covered 7 to 10 acres, attributed the change in acreage to improved mapping of the blaze.

“The fire is not spreading rapidly at this time,” he said.

Multiple fire agencies were responding to the scene, including the California Highway Patrol, and firefighters from Orange and Los Angeles counties. “This is the only fire right now in California, so we are resource rich,” said Fennessy.

“We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year,” he said. “It’s February 10 and it’s supposed to be the middle of winter, we’re anticipating 90-degree weather.”

Fennessy said the last time the area burned was in 1993.

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia asked residents to be patient regarding evacuations. “There’s an active fire going on, you don’t see it, so it’s easy for everybody to think hey, it’s OK, we need to get back into our house,” he said.

“We’re telling you, it’s not. This is subject to wind and wind changes.”

