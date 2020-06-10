‘Brutal and horrific crime’: NH man who viciously beat girlfriend to death gets life in prison

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who viciously beat his girlfriend to death last summer was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Damien Seace, 35, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Burpee, according to the Manchester Police Department. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Seace deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. “His brutal and horrific crime proves he has total disregard for human life.”

Officers responding to Burpee’s Amory Street apartment on July 23, 2019, after she called 911 screaming that Seace was beating her, police said.

The dispatcher is said to have heard Burpee say, “He is killing me,” before the line went silent.

When officers arrived at the apartment minutes later, Burpee was already dead and Seace was found hiding in the bathroom, according to police.

