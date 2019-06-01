‘B’s back on top:’ Bruins fans celebrate Game 3 win

Bruins fans are enjoying seeing their favorite team back on top after Saturday’s blowout win over the St. Louis Blues.

Excitement spread to the streets and fans at the Fours Restaurant and Bar in Boston where people clad in the famous gold and black enjoyed every second as the Bruins put up 7 goals to St. Louis’s 2.

This puts the B’s in a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I love what we are seeing,” one fan said. We’re aggressive, we are physical, we’re on fire. The top line is producing, Pasternak, Bergeron, I am feeling great.”

Boston fans are feeling confident this momentum will carry them through the rest of the series.

Over a cheering crowd, another fan said. “We’re out there, we’re skating we’re hitting, we’re playing tough, aggressive, Boston hockey and I’ve got no worries.”

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)