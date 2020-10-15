BSO holds impromptu performances around the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Impromptu performances by members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra popped up all across Boston Thursday.

A team of musicians traveled around the city via duck boat to various locations to perform concerts to socially distanced audiences.

The rolling recital culminated with a stop at the Boston Public Library where three members of the string section played.

Each performance drew a sizeable audience. But they were still able to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The BSO said they wanted to show appreciation for ther community partners during these challenging times.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)