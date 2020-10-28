BSO musicians reunite in person for new streaming initiative

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra took the stage together again for the first time in seven months.

The musicians played at Symphony Hall Wednesday to begin recording music for a new streaming initiative entitiled, “BSO Now.”

“We’re having to be creative and obviously nothing can replicate in-person audience but at least were staying connected with our audience, staying connected with our community and keeping the orchestra together as an ensemble,” Mark Volpe said.

The performance will be available online in November.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)