PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) – Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been arrested for bringing weapons on the school campus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says, while a third is accused of making a threat on social media.

Arrest reports from BSO say two students brought knives on campus. A third student is now getting treatment under the Baker Act after being arrested for making a threat on Snapchat, showing a gun and bullets.

BSO also said a deputy assigned to patrol the school has been suspended with pay after a sergeant spotted him sleeping inside his patrol car. Deputy Moises Carotti was on duty Monday afternoon just after 5 p.m. when a student told a BSO sergeant that Carotti appeared to be asleep in his car while he was supposed to be monitoring the perimeter of the 1200 building.

The news comes just one day after the arrest of Zachary Cruz, the brother of admitted Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz. Zachary was arrested for trespassing on the school’s property, and is being held on $500,000 bond.

