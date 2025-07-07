BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University announced it is laying off 120 staff members and eliminating their positions.

The school said it is implementing an average of 5 percent budget cuts across all areas for the next fiscal year.

The school said actions by the Trump administration has affected its research and day-to-day operations, and rising inflation and declining graduate enrollment also played a factor.

“This is a day of loss for all of us,” the school said in a statement. “There is no way around this. We know our community may need time to adjust to these difficult changes. Yet, it is also a necessary step in ensuring our future.”

