BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University’s Wheelock Family Theatre is bringing one of the city’s most popular landmarks to the stage with “Make Way For Ducklings the Musical.”

The musical, based on the children’s book by Robert McCloskey, had a lot of setbacks because of the pandemic. However, it finally made its world premiere last month.

“A classic story for all ages, this New England premiere musical celebrates family, Boston, children and the beings who make an unfamiliar place a home,” the show description says.

“Make Way For Ducklings” runs through March 12. To purchase tickets, click here.

