BU grad students, staffers host drive-by rally to protest in-person learning plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston University community are pushing back on the school’s plan to reopen the campus for classes in the fall.

The group circled the campus while honking their horns with signs on their cars that called our school administrators for backing the decision on Thursday.

The drive-by rally was held to express their frustration over the decision, which they say doesn’t prioritize safety during the pandemic.

“The university has failed its students too. Just as BU has failed to provide a safe working environment, there will be no safe learning environment on campus either,” PhD student Kristin Lacey told 7News Thursday.

BU officials said a testing center will be set up at the start of the school year, and students will be given the choice to attend classes in-person or online.

