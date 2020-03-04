BU mourning death of unofficial mascot, Rhett, whose smile brought joy to many

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is mourning the death of its unofficial mascot, Rhett, whose smiling face brought joy to many on the Commonwealth Avenue campus over the years, according to the school’s student-run newspaper.

Rhett, a 12-year-old Boston terrier, passed away Tuesday morning as a result of a heart condition, The Daily Free Press reported. His owner, Calvin Iwanicki, told the newspaper that Rhett died in the arms of his ex-wife.

Iwanicki said that Rhett became ill in August and a trip to that vet revealed the dog’s heart valves were failing.

Iwanicki reportedly announced Rhett’s death by putting up a sign in the George Sherman Union that read, “Rest in peace! Rhett died today he loved all of you!!!”

Many students, including Sergio Guillen, told the newspaper that Rhett will be dearly missed.

“He certainly brought a lot of smiles to lots of folks on the BU campus over the years,” Guillen said.

Iwanicki had raised Rhett since he was puppy and said that it was hard to witness his deteriorating health.

RIP friend ❤️ all dawgs go to heaven 🐾 #GoBU https://t.co/xUdYsHIfsl — Rhett The Terrier (@RhettBU) March 3, 2020

