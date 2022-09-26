BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week.

BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.

No further information is available.

