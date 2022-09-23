BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is searching for a woman who they said is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on campus Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian female of slim build with shoulder-length black hair. Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to call BU Police at 617-353-2121.

BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said they suspect this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other, and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.

Police said they know the identity of the suspect and are working to find her. She is not believed to be on campus.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)