BOSTON (WHDH) - Donald Trump is now a convicted felon following Thursday’s verdict on 34 counts in his New York hush money trial.

While some political experts say the former president’s new status in the legal system is unlikely to cut into his core support, one presidential historian at Boston University told 7NEWS he sees trouble ahead.

“His problem is, given the narrow margins, particularly in the swing states, he needs to grow his base,” said Professor Thomas Whalen. “And this kind of conviction will not allow him to grow too far beyond that base.”

Polls show many voters think President Joe Biden has a similar issue in the form of a razor thin margin between victory and defeat.

But Trump will be sentenced July 11, just days before Republicans are expected to formally nominate him as their presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention.

“He and other Republicans have portrayed themselves as law and order candidates,” Whalen said. “And the person going to head your ticket is going to be a convicted felon. Try and explain that to the American people.”

Though he has not presented proof, Trump has said the trial was political, instigated by Biden in an effort to win the election.

In remarks after the verdict was read on Thursday, Trump cast attention toward the election.

“The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people,” he said. “And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.”

Discussing the election, Whalen said this verdict may be troublesome if Trump supporters agree with Trump’s claims.

“I think this might increase the odds that we might see more political violence once again this November and that truly concerns me,” Whalen said.

Trump spoke again on Friday morning at Trump tower. He again decried the verdict in his trial and said he plans to appeal.

Among remarks, he said he wanted to testify but was advised not to.

Biden has responded to Trump’s conviction, saying the only way to keep Trump out of the Oval Office is at the ballot box.

