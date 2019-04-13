BU professor fired amid sexual harassment probe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University professor has been fired over allegations that he violated the school’s sexual harassment policy.

Dr. David Marchant a faculty member in the Department of Earth & Environment in the College of Arts & Sciences violated the university’s Title IX policy while conducting field expeditions in Antarctica in 1997 and in 1999 through 2000, according to a letter issued by the university president, Dr. Robert A. Brown.

The decision came after a 13-month investigation by the University into the allegations made against him, according to BU Today.

In a separate letter, University Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Jean Morrison stated that a faculty panel recommended Marchant be suspended for three years without pay.

Though, Brown stated he felt termination to be the appropriate course of action in this situation.

As Marchant is a tenured faculty member, the president’s recommendation was sent to the board of trustees who upheld his decision.

Brown concluded his letter saying, “I appreciate that this matter has been difficult for many of Dr. Marchant’s colleagues and others in the University community. I want to take this opportunity to affirm the University’s commitment to maintaining a living and learning environment free from harassment of any kind, and I ask you to be part of that commitment as we move forward.”

