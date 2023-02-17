Boston University has placed two employees on administrative leave after a man with no connection to the college got inside a dormitory this week, according to school officials.

Officials said a 33 year old Cambridge man went into the Student Village 2 building, traveled to the top floor and jumped to his death Wednesday.

On Friday, students at the university said they have concerns.

“I don’t know what system they have but they need to readjust that and look into how this was able to happen and how he was able to slip in,” BU Senior Defne Yucebas said.

“It’s sad based on the result of the event,” BU Graduate Student Anne Cunningham said.

“It is a little concerning, I just wonder how it happened,” Cunningham continued.

BU previously gave a virtual tour on Tik Tok showing the dorm where the incident happened.

The video shows the building’s front doors are unlocked.

In the lobby, there are swipe panels where an ID card is read to allow entrance to the building’s elevators

A BU spokesperson said this week that a security guard mans the area 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“I know especially in that building if you go through them and you don’t swipe your ID it will buzz or go off, so security is pretty vigilant about that so I’m not exactly sure how the person got in,” BU Junior Esme Byrd said.

The Student Village 2 dorm is located on the same street as BU’s public safety building.

The university said it has launched an investigation to figure out how the man accessed the residence hall and breached security.

BU is also offering counseling on campus, urging anyone with any problems to reach out.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the crisis lifeline at 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.