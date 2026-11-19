BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Boston University (BU) announced new research that might open the door to diagnosing patients with CTE using a blood test and, eventually, possibly treating them.

“It’s really going to open up the door to accurate diagnoses during life,” Michael Alosco, BU Co-Director of CTE Research, said. “It’s going to open up the door to start clinical treatment trials. So it does open up a whole new avenue of research and possibilities. So, we’re excited.”

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that is linked to repeated hits to the head. Something many football players experience.

Many NFL players now wear Guardian caps, a soft layer outside the helmet to reduce the force of hits.

Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed by looking at the brain of someone after they’ve died.

But a BU research team has found a link between a blood protein that is sometimes associated with Alzheimer’s and that appears to be connected with later-diagnosed cases of CTE as well.

“The best way to do this type of research is to follow people through life, and in this case, we collected blood samples, and then these are individuals who died and then donated their brains for research. And then, when you have the brain, you know, you have the ground truth, you know, whether they have the disease, and in this case, CTE, and then you can correlate the two. So it’s the best way to identify a marker, but it takes a long time.”

If CTE can be diagnosed in patients who are still alive, it opens the door to research on potential treatment.

“I’m excited for the next steps. I’m excited to better understand this finding. And just to see where this takes us.”

A second study done elsewhere appears to confirm the findings of the BU study. They caution that a lot more work needs to be done before going to your doctor and asking for a blood test or treatments can be found.

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