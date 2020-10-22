BU students now required to show compliance badges to enter public spaces on campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students are now required to show a virtual compliance badge to indicate that they are up-to-date with coronavirus testing and are following protocols in order to enter public spaces on campus.

Students have to undergo regular testing and must fill out a COVID-19 symptom checker daily before receiving a green badge, indicting that they are clear to enter buildings on campus.

The badge says, “Your symptom check was negative & you may proceed to campus. Please social distance & wear face covering.”

Students have to show the virtual badge to get access to areas like dining halls and other public spaces.

Student Ale Alfaro said he believes this is a good safety precaution to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a little bit of a hassle but I think if we all agree to take five minutes a day to get that done, everyone is a little better from it,” she said.

Another student added that, “It makes you feel safer to know that everyone has done their test, everyone has filled out their symptom survey.”

While the overall positive cases are low, there is a small uptick and school officials want to be extra careful.

Students say they are willing to do what it takes to stay on campus.

“We all really appreciate it because after being home for so long, we don’t want to go back,” Alfaro said. “They are doing a really good job and I think it’s really appreciated.

School officials say they want to stay on top of this protocol as the temperatures get cooler and there are more indoor gatherings.

