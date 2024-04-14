NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dentist office in Newton is aiming to make it easier for kids at their dental appointments, especially those on the autism spectrum.

Bubble Dentistry specializes in helping kids living with autism and has created an aquarium-themed space that is more inclusive.

Founder Dr. Ana Berik said, “Once I started thinking about pediatric dentistry, let’s do this differently, let’s raise a generation of kids who want to go to the dentist. The whole idea was not to build a dental practice. The whole idea was to build something that children wanted to come back to that was not scary.”

Berik’s daughter, who is living with autism, was the inspiration to create the space.

From the 30-foot whale to the fish tank, the space is designed to make kids feel comfortable.

The office offers special treatments for children with sensory issues, including dark glasses, hand toys, adjustable lighting, and quiet rooms.

Learn more: https://bubbledentistry.com/

