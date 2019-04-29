Bubble Festival coming to Boston Common in May

BOSTON (WHDH) - The air will be filled with fun next month when the Boston Bubble Festival comes to the Common.

The festival will offer free outdoor activities in and around the historic Parkman Bandstand at 167 Tremont St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, according to Boston Parks and Recreation.

The celebration, inspired by Jim Dichter’s “Bubble Guy” presentations will include giant floating bubble demonstrations from various bubble performers, a DJ, live entertainment, giveaways, and more.

Those in attendance can enjoy giant bubble demonstrations, make-your-own bubble stations, and learn the science of bubbles, according to event organizers.

This event is weather permitting. For more information, click here.

