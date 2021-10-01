FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not clear if Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski will suit up on Sunday night in his much-anticipated return to Foxboro.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Gronkowski will be a “game-time decision” against the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski has been unable to practice this week due to an injury to his ribs that he suffered last week in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Injury statuses & practice update from @BruceArians 👇 pic.twitter.com/wJeLOIPYM4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 1, 2021

The 32-year-old was listed as “doubtful” on the Buccaneers official injury report.

In nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski hauled in more than 500 passes and snagged 79 touchdowns from Tom Brady.

He won three Super Bowl rings in New England before teaming up with Brady in Tampa last season.

Arians also announced that Buccaneers will be without versatile running back Giovani Bernard, who will be sidelined with a knee injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean has also been ruled out.

