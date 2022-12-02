A buck in Oregon received a helping hand from wildlife experts after getting his antlers tangled in some Christmas lights.

The animal has been running around with the lights since before Thanksgiving. This week, wildlife officers had to temporarily sedate the buck in order to safely free it.

The buck was not injured and his ear was tagged for identification purposes.

Experts say homeowners should hang their Christmas lights high up in trees so bucks can’t get to them.

