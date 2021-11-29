BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a four-legged burglar broke into the Barnstead Elementary School in New Hampshire on Sunday.

A person driving past the school around 12:20 p.m. called police to report seeing a front window smashed.

Responding officers located a 10-point buck inside the school lobby, according to Barnstead police.

As emergency personnel entered the building, the buck crashed through a second window and began running down Maple Street.

“Officer Cookinham gave chase pursuing the four-legged suspect who was too swift for the officer,” the police department wrote on Facebook, “in the distance a voice could be heard yelling ‘On Dancer!!!’ and in the blink of an eye the suspect was gone.”

Police found a five-point antler at the scene and said that they “will be sending it to the crime lab to check for DNA.”

“Police believe that the Buck is part of an organized crime group breaking into buildings in New Hampshire,” the police department continued.

Goffstown police had responded to a call of a buck inside an auto repair shop earlier in the day but the animal had escaped before officers arrived.

“Barnstead Police will be working with the Goffstown police and other law enforcement agencies to try to match hoof prints, surveillance and booking photos to see if this is the same suspect from the Goffstown burglary or another member of this organized crime group,” police said. “We will keep the public posted as new information comes.”

