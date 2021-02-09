WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A front-end loader operator was briefly trapped inside their vehicle after its bucket came in contact with overhead power lines in Watertown early Tuesday morning.

The operator could be seen sitting in the vehicle as crews worked to untangled the bucket from the wires on Mount Auburn Street around 1 a.m.

Police say there were no reported injuries and the scene has since cleared.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)