Bucksport man faces charges after causing police standoff

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who caused in a standoff in Bucksport, Maine, started the incident by firing a shot and threatening to detonate a grenade.

Police said 57-year-old William Benjamin is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. They say more charges are pending.

The Bangor Daily News reports that one of Bucksport’s busiest roads, U.S. Route 1, was shut down for at least seven hours on Wednesday. Several businesses were forced to close their doors.

Police say the episode unfolded with a medical facility reporting that Benjamin threatened to use a grenade. Police called the home, and a woman reported that a shot had been fired.

It was unclear if Benjamin had a lawyer. Police took him into custody following a “lengthy negotiation.” No one was hurt.

