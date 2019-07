(WHDH) — Bud Light is offering free beer to any aliens who make it out of Area 51.

The company’s gag offer to “any alien that makes it out” comes after 3 million people joined a Facebook group aimed at storming the notorious Air Force base in September.

Bud Light is also releasing a limited time can in commemoration of the joke.

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

