Bud Light to celebrate World Pride month with rainbow-inspired bottles

(WHDH) — Bud Light is partnering with GLAAD to launch its first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle in celebration of World Pride month.

The new limited-edition bottles will be available in bars nationwide throughout the month of June.

Bud Light says it will donate $1 to GLAAD for every case of rainbow bottles sold from May 27 to June 30 to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.

The brewing company plans to donate up to $150,000.

“Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it,” Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, said in a press release. “The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond. With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD’s initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall.”

The bottles will make their debut at the GLAAD Media Awards this weekend in New York City.

