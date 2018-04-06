(WHDH) — Two American business icons have something new brewing.

Budweiser and Jim Beam are joining forces in a first of its kind collaboration.

Starting this month, the two brands are launching a cross merchandising campaign that will ultimately result in a new limited edition brew – called Budweiser Copper Reserve Lager – to be released in the fall.

This collaboration celebrates the 85th anniversary of the repeal of prohibition.

