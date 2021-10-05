Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name, which is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem, is after the first initials of his mom, Marcie, and dad, Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about six feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

