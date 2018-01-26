Budweiser’s heartfelt 2018 Super Bowl ad leaves iconic Clydesdales on sideline

(WHDH) — Budweiser has unveiled its 2018 Super Bowl and their iconic Clydesdales will not be making an appearance this year.

The Super Bowl LII commercial showcases Anheuser-Busch employees, who together over the past 30 years have helped provide more than 79 million cans of clean drinking water in response to natural disasters.

The commercial will be timed with a new company commitment to add a second brewery to its emergency water program to increase its disaster relief efforts by the end of the year, according to Budweiser representatives.

The company says its employees are the driving force behind the Anheuser-Busch emergency water program, which is centralized in its Cartersville, Georgia brewery.

In 2017 specifically, donations supported those in Houston, Puerto Rico, California and Florida. The company says it hopes to continue that effort in 2018 with the help of its its Fort Collins, Colorado brewery.

“This is a story about the incredible people behind our iconic brand,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “Budweiser is one of the most highly anticipated brands on Super Bowl Sunday and we couldn’t imagine a better stage to celebrate employees and build on our long-term commitment for disaster relief.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)