UPDATE: CNN is reporting that Hamlin is now “awake and holding hands with family.” The latest information can be found here.

Originally posted on Thursday, Jan .5, at 10:38 a.m.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make steady, “remarkable” progress in his recovery, according to a new update from his team.

In a social media post late Thursday morning, the Bills tweeted that while still critically ill, Hamlin “has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”

“His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” the Bills statement read. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin has been in critical condition since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24 year old fell to the ground just after tackling a Bengals wide receiver, needing CPR on the field and critical care in the days that followed.

The NFL community and general public have since come together to show support for the player and his family, holding vigils and donating millions to Hamlin’s toy drive, among other actions.

