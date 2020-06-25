BOSTON (WHDH) - When a New England Patriots fan needed a kidney donation, a fan of the Buffalo Bills put aside their divisional rivalry and drove to Boston to give her the gift of life.

Cassie Yahnian was getting daily dialysis treatments and struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

Ken Burke heard her story through social media and decided to donate one of his kidneys to her.

“There’s one Patriots fan out there that’s got a Bills’ fan inside of her,” Burke joked. “You know, she may be a Patriots’ fan on the outside, but she’s a Bills’ fan on the inside.”

They have both since recovered from their surgeries and say they are doing great.

