Buffalo Wild Wings hosting fundraiser for newborn son of manager who died after chemical incident

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington will donate 100 percent of its proceeds over a week span to the newborn son of a general manager who died following a chemical incident earlier this month.

The Buffalo Wild Wings community plans to create an education fund for Ryan Baldera’s son by running a weeklong fundraiser from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 at the South Avenue restaurant.

The public can participate in the fundraiser by eating at the restaurant, placing a carryout order or ordering online.

Buffalo Wild Wings will also host a silent auction to raise additional funds.

Baldera passed away on Nov. 7 after inhaling toxic fumes while trying to clean up two chemicals that were accidentally mixed inside the restaurant.

His family is remembering him as “a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and cherished uncle, nephew, and son-in-law, to his close-knit family and friends.”

