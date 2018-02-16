(WHDH) — A bad bug in Apple’s iOS 11 is causing some devices to crash.

iPhone messaging and email apps can be disabled and the phones can crash if someone receives a text with a specific Indian language character.

Other Apple devices, such as the Apple Watch and Apple TV’s, are susceptible to the bug as well.

Apple said the bug will be fixed before the next update.

