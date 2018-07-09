Build-A-Bear Workshop to hold ‘Pay Your Age’ day

(WHDH) – Build-A-Bear Workshop has announced their first ever “Pay Your Age” Day.

The event, which takes place on July 12, will let customers pay their age for a stuffed animal.

Now, while that may not sound appealing to parents, children will also be able to “pay their age.”

The rumors are true! 🎉 July 12 is the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! For one day only, you can pay your age for ANY, we repeat, ANY furry friend at the Workshop*! Full Details US/CAN: https://t.co/NumcznV7vt UK: https://t.co/hHhpIi9F6s pic.twitter.com/UWXyMDm4x6 — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 9, 2018

For example, a 5-year-old child would only have to pay $5 for a bear.

The company said adults who want to make their own Build-A-Bear will also benefit from the sale, since guests will pay no more than $29 for any toy in the store.

The one-day only event is just for Bonus Club members, but it’s free to join.

