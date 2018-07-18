(WHDH) — Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” deal is back with new conditions after large crowds forced the company to cancel the promotion last week.

The company originally launched the deal on July 12, prompting long lines and security concerns that forced them to cancel it.

USA Today reports that Build-A-Bear will relaunch the deal as part of its birthday month “Count Your Candles” program.

Customers will now be able to pay their age for a stuffed animal that normally costs $14 during their birthday month.

