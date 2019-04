SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A building blaze quickly turned into a brush fire in Sandwich early Friday morning.

Huge flames could be seen burning in a neighborhood on Green House Road.

Firefighters brought in tanker trucks full of water to try to control the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

