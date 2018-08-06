Building collapse in Quincy disrupting traffic

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse on Hancock Street in Quincy is impacting commuters Monday morning, officials said.

The roof on top of several businesses collapsed, sending bricks and stone to the ground. Storefront glass also broke.

As a result of the collapse, southbound traffic on Hancock Street is being diverted at Beale Street. Quincy police are encouraging commuters to seek an alternate route.

The MBTA’s Wollaston shuttle was also temporarily impacted but has since resumed service with some delays.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic southbound traffic on Hancock Street is diverted at Beale St due to roof collapse. Northbound traffic is getting by. No injuries. Traffic impacted in the area. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jSvO5mjHlX — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 6, 2018

Roof collapse on Hancock Street. Happened right above several businesses. Police have that sidewalk taped off. Storefront glass is broken. Lots of bricks and stone on the ground. @7News pic.twitter.com/x5va662rcJ — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 6, 2018

