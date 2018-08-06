Building collapse in Quincy disrupts traffic

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse on Hancock Street in Quincy is impacting commuters, officials said.
As a result of the collapse, southbound traffic on Hancock Street is being diverted at Beale Street. Quincy police are encouraging commuters to seek an alternate route.
The MBTA’s Wollaston shuttle was also temporarily impacted but has since resumed service with some delays.
No injuries were reported.
