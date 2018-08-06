Building collapse in Quincy disrupts traffic

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse on Hancock Street in Quincy is impacting commuters, officials said.

As a result of the collapse, southbound traffic on Hancock Street is being diverted at Beale Street. Quincy police are encouraging commuters to seek an alternate route.

The MBTA’s Wollaston shuttle was also temporarily impacted but has since resumed service with some delays.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

#MAtraffic southbound traffic on Hancock Street is diverted at Beale St due to roof collapse. Northbound traffic is getting by. No injuries. Traffic impacted in the area. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jSvO5mjHlX — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 6, 2018

#RedLine notice: Wollaston shuttle service has been suspended between Quincy Center and Wollaston due to a building collapse. #mbta — Red Line Alerts (@Red_Line_Alerts) August 6, 2018

#MBTA #Wollaston shuttle is only servicing Wollaston and North Quincy stations because of a building collapse on Hancock St in Quincy. Passengers heading to Wollaston from Quincy Center are advised to take the Red Line to N Quincy and use the shuttle from there to Wolllaston. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 6, 2018

