RUSSELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse in Russell Monday prompted a rescue from the rubble.

The collapse injured three people, who were rescued by first responders.

One officer said the building may not be up for much longer.

“Windows are shifting more rocks, brick falling off,” the officer said. “That’s why this building, I believe the building inspector is going to order the building to be demolished. ASAP.”

One victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

How the building fell remains under investigation.

