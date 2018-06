FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod builders are being hailed for rescuing nine ducklings that fell into a storm drain Tuesday.

Duffany Builders crew members Brian Atchue, James Valan, Roy Arell, and Sean Rubino sprang into action, removed a Main Street storm drain grate and put the rescued ducklings into a box, which they handed over to animal control.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)