Building dept. weighing citations after railing falls from construction site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Building Department is considering citing a construction company after railings blew off the roof of its work site in Harvard Square Monday.

During yesterday’s high winds, railings on the roof of a Brattle Street construction project run by Shawmut Design and Construction blew into netting, which then blew off the roof. The railing almost hit a car, according to a witness, but no one in the square was hurt.

Shawmut Design and Construction said the work site was closed Monday, and they have since removed the netting and moved materials from the open roof inside.

“Our team has inspected the fencing and taken the necessary measures to reinforce it with additional fasteners and tie downs so that it stays safely in place,” the company said in a statement.

The building department has not decided if it will cite the company. Kira Exley, who works across the street, said she’s avoiding the area.

“I hope whoever is in charge of the fencing figures out how to make it more stable,” Exley said.

